FCB India wins integrated creative mandate for HUL's iconic brands - Lakme & Elle 18

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
FCB India today announced that it has been awarded the integrated communication mandate of India’s iconic brands Lakme & Elle 18 following a multi-agency pitch.
FCB India will lead the creative mandate for the cosmetic brands - Lakme & Elle 18; powered with 360-degree communication strategies that are more adaptive and relevant to the current market conditions, as the brand charts its course for the next phase of growth.
Lakme is one of India's most popular, most trusted brand when it comes to makeup and skincare. Launched in 1952, Lakme is the first home-grown successful cosmetics brand in India. From being the contemporary Indian beauty expert to becoming the flag-bearer of the latest makeup trends and styles that hit the runway, Lakme as a brand continues to be innovative with its approach towards the world of makeup and beauty.
Elle 18 is known mostly for its trendy and affordable beauty products. The Elle 18 range consists of some extremely affordable makeup products that are very contemporary and stylish and a must have in any girl's vanity.
Both brands belong to the parent company- HUL.
On expanding the HUL brand portfolio at FCB, Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB India, said, “We are proud to partner Lakme and Elle 18 in India. These iconic Indian brands are a symbol of and inspiration for ‘Make in India’. At FCB, we believe in creating ‘Never Finished’ stories for brands. We’re delighted to have this opportunity to write an exciting new chapter in the ‘Never Finished’ stories of Lakme and Elle 18.”
Adding, Swati Bhattacharya, CCO of FCB said, “Lakme is a brand that has witnessed the internal and external journeys of Indian women. To be a part of this brand’s voice, makes it an absolutely exciting opportunity for us.”