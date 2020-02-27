FCB India’s ‘Times Out & Proud’ wins APAC’s only Gold at 8th One Screen Short Film Festival

The “Times Out & Proud” film gives the hope of an inclusive society. This film aims to empower the members of the LGBTQ community to live a dignified life with acceptance and pride. On 17 May 1990, the General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) removed homosexuality from their list of mental disorders. This decision by the WHO constitutes a historic date and powerful symbol for members of the LGBTQ community. With this film, we aim to carve out a mainstream space for members of the community who identify as LGBTQ to interact, share and collaborate with the entire Indian population.