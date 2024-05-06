FCB Interface bags the creative mandate for Philips Home Appliances

On the win, Gaurav Dudeja, CEO of FCB Interface, expressed, "Philips is a brand with an incredible legacy, both in India and globally. And it's amazing how its equity has withstood the test of time and the multiple categories it straddles. With innovation at its core, the brand constantly aims to open up new categories and behaviours, and that's a fascinating challenge to take up. Our mandate is to deliver full-funnel solutions across the entire range of home appliances that drive growth for the brand and build brand love. Personally, this is my second stint on this amazing brand, and I'm grateful and excited in equal measure for the opportunity that lies ahead. There's some amazing work already in the pipeline, so watch this space for more."