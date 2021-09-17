FCB Interface leverages Ajay Devgn’s iconic stunt to launch the new Mahindra FURIO 7 range

Sharing more insights, Rajeev Malik, vice president & head marketing – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra says “The Indian Light Commercial Vehicle category battleground is dominated by two players historically, with an 80% market share between them. Now Mahindra FURIO 7 is entering this market as a quintessential challenger brand with the firm belief that we have what it takes to challenge the status quo by leveraging our deep insight of customer behaviour and their unmet needs. We will achieve this with our highly disruptive ‘customer value proposition’ of Double Guarantee. And what better way than having the original Singham of the Bollywood, Ajay Devgn, to take forward this message.”