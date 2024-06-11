FCB Ulka bags creative mandate for Provident Housing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency's Bengaluru office will manage the account.
FCB Ulka, part of FCB Group India, has bagged the creative mandate for Provident Housing, Bengaluru's real estate brand. Provident Housing boasts a portfolio of residential projects spanning across major cities such as Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Pune, showcasing its extensive reach and commitment to quality housing.
On the partnership, Dhruba Jyoti Ghosh, executive vice president and head of marketing - Provident Housing and Purva Land, said, "Extremely delighted to onboard FCB Ulka in our journey to create a national brand for Provident Housing Limited. The ever-changing environment of Real Estate and Consumer Behavior tosses greater challenges for every brand in the industry. The team at FCB Ulka has always demonstrated path-breaking creative and brand-strategic approaches across industries to stand out from the crowd. I am sure that we at Provident will benefit from this alliance in fostering the brand to deliver more for our customers and positively disrupt the industry."
Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO of FCB Ulka, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Provident Housing as their creative agency. The chemistry that the teams shared as well as the strategic approach is what set us apart. The sheer vision and scale of Provident Housing and their ambitious plans is what truly excites us at FCB Ulka, and led by Damodaran from our Bengaluru office we are all geared up to deliver on their plans."