FCB Ulka bags creative mandate for Provident Housing

On the partnership, Dhruba Jyoti Ghosh, executive vice president and head of marketing - Provident Housing and Purva Land, said, "Extremely delighted to onboard FCB Ulka in our journey to create a national brand for Provident Housing Limited. The ever-changing environment of Real Estate and Consumer Behavior tosses greater challenges for every brand in the industry. The team at FCB Ulka has always demonstrated path-breaking creative and brand-strategic approaches across industries to stand out from the crowd. I am sure that we at Provident will benefit from this alliance in fostering the brand to deliver more for our customers and positively disrupt the industry."