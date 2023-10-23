FCB Ulka bags the creative mandate for Shoppers Stop

As part of the immediate creative mandate, the agency devised two marquee campaigns for the brand. One was for their for the Master Brand (Diwali Campaign), and the other was for their private brand ‘Kashish’ (Indian Ethnic Wear).

‘Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish', unveiling the new Kashish collection (featuring Sanya Malhotra). The campaign talks about celebrating this festive season by inspiring everyone to embrace new experiences and traditions.