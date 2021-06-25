FCB Ulka wins a Bronze Lion on final day of Cannes Lions 2021

This campaign film intends to empower the members of the LGBTQ community to live a dignified life with acceptance and pride.
As Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021 draws to a close, FCB Ulka Delhi brought home a Bronze Lion. They won the award in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category for their work for client Times of India titled - 'Out and Proud Classifieds.'
This campaign film intends to empower the members of the LGBTQ community to live a dignified life with acceptance and pride. The ad campaign 'Out & Proud' was to highlight the brand's support for the LGBTQ community.
As part of the initiative, TOI introduced 'TIMES Out & Proud Classifieds', a portion of the newspaper's classifieds page dedicated to the LGBTQ community. The ad film for this campaign features four scenarios - a gay man looking for a house, a lesbian opening up to her father, a gay couple announcing an anniversary and a gay man looking for a partner.