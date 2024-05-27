FCB/SIX India bags the digital media mandate for Plum

Shankar Prasad, founder and CEO, Plum, said, "It's still Day One at Plum, and it's still Day One for the digital ecosystem in this country. We're seeing waves of changes that put choice in consumers' hands, as well as the ability for brands to connect with consumers in a million different ways. In this context, we hope that Plum's partnership with FCB/SIX India will help us tell the brand story and connect with Plumsters more effectively, efficiently and distinctively."