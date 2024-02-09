Federal Bank collaborates with News 18 Network, Tata Trusts to launch a cancer awareness film

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film titled #YaadRakheinScreenKarein encourages everyone to reflect on the significance of cancer screening in their daily lives.
On World Cancer Day, observed on February 4, the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, News18 Network, and Tata Trusts, in collaboration with Fortis launched a short film titled #YaadRakheinScreenKarein.
The film is part of the Sanjeevani initiative, which serves as a guiding force to drive conversations about cancer, dispelling misconceptions, and strongly advocating early screening as a pivotal step in the collective fight against this formidable disease.
In India, the alarming statistic of one in nine individuals facing the risk of cancer during their lifetime becomes more pressing with a projected increase in cases from 14.6 lakh in 2022 to 15.7 lakh in 2025, as reported by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR- NCRP). Additionally, a 2020 study identified late diagnosis as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country.
Built on this insight, the film seeks to encourage every Indian to reflect on the significance of cancer screening in their daily lives. Amid the collective obsession with screens-smartphones, TVs, or laptops, the film compels viewers to acknowledge the most vital screen of all: the one reflecting their health.
Speaking on the campaign, M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer, Federal Bank, said, “Through Sanjeevani we are giving life more than a fair chance of putting up a strong fight by promoting early detection. There are two intertwining aspects that we want all of us to commit ourselves to – an annual health check-up and in that an add-on of cancer screening. Championing the cause beyond Sanjeevani, Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, in partnership with Tata Cancer Care Foundation and Assam Cancer Care Foundation, has extended support to over 1900 families in a short span of a few weeks. When it comes to cancer, more is less.”
Puneet Singhvi, CEO, digital, and president, corporate strategy, Network18, added, “Using communication tools such as this social experiment film is an excellent method of creating emotional connections and influencing behavioral changes. We hope that this soul-stirring film breaks stigma and acts as a powerful reminder for our audience to schedule their cancer screening soon.”
Deepshikha Goel Surendran, head of brand and marketing communications, Tata Trusts, commented, “Our effort at the Trusts, is to drive behaviour change that will eventually lead to a reversal of the late to early detection ratio from 70 to 30, as is the case, internationally. Through the film, as part of our partnership for ‘Sanjeevani, United Against Cancer’, we hope to lay emphasis on the significance of regular screening using a thought-provoking lever that we hope will inspire introspection and help to move the needle on early detection”.
In September 2023, the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, News 18 Network, and Tata Trusts, collectively unveiled 'Sanjeevani-United Against Cancer.' This initiative aimed to raise awareness about the silent cancer epidemic, dispel fears, and encourage early health tests.
As the #YaadRakheinScreenKarien film takes center stage, it stands as a poignant extension of the Sanjeevani campaign, reinforcing the commitment to empower individuals with knowledge and unite the nation in the fight against cancer.