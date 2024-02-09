Federal Bank collaborates with News 18 Network, Tata Trusts to launch a cancer awareness film

Speaking on the campaign, M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer, Federal Bank, said, “Through Sanjeevani we are giving life more than a fair chance of putting up a strong fight by promoting early detection. There are two intertwining aspects that we want all of us to commit ourselves to – an annual health check-up and in that an add-on of cancer screening. Championing the cause beyond Sanjeevani, Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, in partnership with Tata Cancer Care Foundation and Assam Cancer Care Foundation, has extended support to over 1900 families in a short span of a few weeks. When it comes to cancer, more is less.”