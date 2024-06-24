Federal Bank recreates its sonic identity this World Music Day with a corporate anthem

In the year 2022, for World Music Day, the Bank had launched a music campaign celebrating the symphony of sounds that the customers are accustomed to hearing at a bank branch or on their banking devices. The tones made by ATM, the whirr of cash being dispensed, the payment completion tone in the Mobile Banking App, the sound of a passbook printer, the click of locks at the vault, etc. were fused with the Bank's sonic identity to underline the brand’s positioning of ‘Digital at the Fore. Human at the Core’.