Federal Bank releases anthem to promote cybersecurity awareness

Federal Bank has launched an anthem for #TwiceisWise, the second phase of its nationwide campaign on cybersecurity.

First launched in 2021, Twice is Wise is the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in partnership with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs. The campaign advises people to pause, verify, and think twice before acting online.

Composed and produced in-house, the new anthem distills the campaign’s message into a foot-tapping, memorable format designed for mass sharing on YouTube, social media, and at live events. It’s a creative twist on a serious issue—making cyber safety part of everyday conversation.

The second phase of Twice is Wise will cover Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vizag, Hissar, Jalandhar, Karnal, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai through:

Radio spots featuring the anthem

Roadshows and community events in 17 cities

Awareness programs at 85 schools & colleges

Social media challenges and digital content drops

K V S Manian, MD and CEO, Federal Bank during the flag off said "In this digital age, a single click can inadvertently lead to fraud. Therefore, taking a moment to pause is our best defence. Through 'Twice is Wise,' we urge everyone to stop, verify, and think again before acting online. At Federal, we see it as our responsibility to empower every customer to stay safe in the digital world. Always remember, a few extra seconds can save us all from a lifetime of regret.”

"Public awareness is the most powerful weapon against cybercrime. At I4C, we believe that informed citizens can prevent countless digital frauds by staying alert and acting wisely. We are glad to associate with Federal Bank’s ‘Twice is Wise’ campaign, which reinforces the critical habit of thinking twice before responding to suspicious requests, sharing sensitive information or letting bank accounts misused. We extend our best wishes for the campaign’s success in empowering people to stay safe in the digital world." said Rajesh Kumar, CEO, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).