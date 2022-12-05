Federal Bank unveils 'Football Fiesta' campaign

The video campaign comes with a message to inspire everyone to set and fulfil their financial goals with the bank.
Federal Bank has unveiled a new campaign named ‘Football Fiesta’, to celebrate the spirit of the football game. Additionally, the bank has released a video ad that’s released with a Football themed version of the bank’s musical Logo, inspiring the viewers to fulfil their financial goals this football season.
The bank has also come up with an AR (augmented reality) filter on Instagram to add to the cheer. One can take a selfie using Federal Bank’s AR filter on Instagram and see himself/herself in a branded jersey in the middle of a football stadium.
M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer, Federal Bank quoted, “a quasi-immersive experience to be in the game while watching the action from anywhere in the world. At Federal Bank we try and literally waltz with our customers to understand what spurs them. A lot of learning is human observation and digital interpretation of the experience.”
Federal Bank has leveraged the season to personalise the game to each individual and inspire the viewers to take steps to fulfil their financial goals.