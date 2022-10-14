FeelSelected as Saif Ali Khan takes you on a Sartorial Journey with Selected Homme

Speaking on the partnership, Saif Ali Khan commented, “I am honored to have been associated since 2019 with SELECTED HOMME- a brand that speaks to my own personal style. Classic and evergreen pieces never go out style, and I am happy to team up with SELECTED HOMME once again to bring the brand’s creative vision of timeless elegance to life. For me, when it comes to fashion- it is all about finding the right fit that makes you feel special, and when you feel special, you #FeelSELECTED.”

Speaking on the campaign, Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head at BESTSELLER India, says, ““With the #FeelSELECTED Campaign, we aim to bring contemporary menswear to the forefront as we strengthen our partnership with our Brand Ambassador Saif Ali Khan for four years in a row. With his charismatic sense of style, Saif truly embodies the ‘SELECTED Man’. Through this campaign, we are excited to showcase the new Autumn Winter’22 collection to our growing base of customers who value fashion that is classic, minimalist and refined.”

SELECTED HOMME’s new Autumn Winter 22 range reiterates the importance of the right fit and attention to detail through high quality premium clothing that seamlessly takes one from day to night. All the pieces are versatile and apt for layering for the upcoming winter season. With an emphasis on tailoring, the new range spans knits, coats, jackets in an array of textiles and materials such as suede, leather, wool and corduroy, thus catering to varied to sartorial needs.