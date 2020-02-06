Female protagonists lead the charge in OLX's new campaign

We spoke to Sapna Arora, chief marketing officer, OLX India.
Online marketplace for goods and services OLX's latest campaign is not a one party (seller/buyer) communication. In the three ad films released as part of its latest campaign – 'Teri Bhi Happy Meri Bhi Happy', the brand, set up in 2006, highlights stories of both the end users on the platform. The campaign has been conceptualised by McCann, New Delhi.
What caught our attention about these ads were the women protagonists featured in two of them. When we questioned Sapna Arora, chief marketing officer, OLX India, she said that the rate of women's participation on online mediums is on the rise in tandem with the rise of internet users. Currently, women comprise 42 per cent of the 566 million internet users in the country and are as active on the medium as are men.
“These figures will go up as internet access scales up, especially with the advent of cheaper connectivity. Women have been the key decision-makers in the household, and for categories like furniture, women are the decision makers who buy or sell on par with men. Now, a similar trend is being observed in online behaviour,” she tells us.
In the past too, the brand has featured women protagonists in its communications, shown selling and buying products on the app.
This campaign looks to tap in users from across tier 2 states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. “While these users are actively online, they may have never used online classified platforms to transact, and are unaware of its benefits,” Arora points out.
The 360-degree campaign comprising seven films - three master films launched already, four shorter films to launch later this month - will be live across India in six languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.
Campaign Credits:
Agency Name: McCann, New Delhi
Executive Creative Director: Souvik Datta, Rohit Devgun
Creative Team: Anand Bhushan, Ashish Nath, Sameer Kumar, Musfar Khan, Kailash Chandra, Praneet Aden, Shyam Nair, Akanksha Chauhan
Strategy Team: Abhishek Chaturvedi and Tushar Handa
Client Servicing Team: Jyoti Sharma, Yaman Gogia, Siddharth Shrivastava, Sardar Samim Parvez