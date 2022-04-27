Femtech brand Nua partners with actor Deepika Padukone to transform menstrual wellness in India

Commenting on the collaboration, CEO and founder, Ravi Ramachandran shares, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Deepika Padukone - a powerful woman whose vision for the women of our country is in perfect alignment with our brand’s objective. Her fearless endeavours in breaking norms and her optimism is what we think makes her a perfect choice for the brand Nua. As we continue to build science-backed products and offer Indian women easier access to menstrual products, we are determined to foster an environment for better and healthier living for them in the years to come. We are striving to normalise menstruation in India and encourage women to freely talk about their health issues so that we can help them with our solutions. Getting Deepika onto the bandwagon is a step forward for us as we are certain that she is a great source of inspiration for women of all ages today.”