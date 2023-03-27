Fenesta unveils ‘Bees Saal, Tumhaara Khayal’: “20 Years of Care” campaign on its 20th anniversary

The campaign highlights the journey of Fenesta with its customers over the years, showcasing the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional products and services.
Fenesta celebrates its 20th anniversary with a heart-warming campaign ‘Bees saal, tumhaara khayal’ that strikes an emotional chord with its customers. The company has released the campaign across all digital platforms. The campaign highlights the journey of Fenesta with its customers over the years, showcasing the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional products and services.
The 60 seconds digital video, directed by Titus Upputuru and produced by Forever Filmoholics, captures the beautiful relationship between a father and daughter over a span of 20 years. The thought behind the digital film was to celebrate the brand that has been a part of its customer’s life for 2 decades. Fenesta provides a window into the soul of a relationship, not only providing wonderful scenic views but also acting as a protector, just like a father.
The film shows an enduring relationship between a father and his daughter. Through the years, the little girl grows up waiting for her father to return from work…When she was a little girl, when she turns into a tween, studying by the window on a stormy night, when she turns into a pretty teenager and is lost in a conversation with a boy.
The different times are interspersed with evolving relationship between the father and the daughter. In the end, the roles change and we see the father waiting for the daughter to return from work. The film signs off with the super ‘Bees saal, tumhaara khayal’ ‘20 years of care'.
Speaking on the occasion, Susmita Nag, CMO, Fenesta Building Systems, said, "20 years is a huge milestone for Fenesta. Fenesta has been a brand which has been built with a commitment to serve customers the best windows and doors solutions and services. To celebrate this anniversary, we are excited to present this heart-warming tale of a father-daughter relationship that has been captured through our windows. Fenesta windows have always been the protector and the eyes to the outside world, and this ad beautifully showcases how they can also be the witness to life's most precious moments.”
Since its inception in 2003, Fenesta has been committed to delivering high-quality, innovative, and sustainable solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers. Over the years, the brand has earned the trust of millions of customers and has become a household name in India. It has presence across 350 cities in the country & international markets.