Fenesta unveils ‘Bees Saal, Tumhaara Khayal’: “20 Years of Care” campaign on its 20th anniversary

Speaking on the occasion, Susmita Nag, CMO, Fenesta Building Systems, said, "20 years is a huge milestone for Fenesta. Fenesta has been a brand which has been built with a commitment to serve customers the best windows and doors solutions and services. To celebrate this anniversary, we are excited to present this heart-warming tale of a father-daughter relationship that has been captured through our windows. Fenesta windows have always been the protector and the eyes to the outside world, and this ad beautifully showcases how they can also be the witness to life's most precious moments.”