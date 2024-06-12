Fenesta's new video addresses common vendor issues and encourages customers to explore its offerings

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a world where mediocrity often reigns supreme, India's Windows and Doors brand, Fenesta, is challenging the status quo with its new campaign, #FineFinerFenesta.
This initiative aims to educate consumers about the potential pitfalls of compromising on service and encourages them to explore Fenesta's product offerings, backed by a resolute commitment to service excellence.
The #FineFinerFenesta campaign video takes viewers on a journey, highlighting the common customer troubles faced when dealing with local vendors – shortcomings in service, unavailability, limited craftsmanship, and more.
The narrative unfolds as a woman's frustration builds, battling a persistent fly that has found its way into her home, despite the newly installed windows. Annoyed, she calls the vendor who installed her window, inquiring about adding a mesh layer to prevent such intrusions. The vendor's response, "Why do you seek my permission on this? You can obviously install the mesh if you want," highlights the stark contrast with Fenesta's approach, where lifelong customer service is an integral part of their offering.
As the video concludes, Fenesta subtly plants a seed of introspection in the viewer's mind with a question: "Aap ke ghar mein Fenesta nahi hai?" This strategic thought-starter serves as a gentle nudge, inviting audiences to pause and consider Fenesta's products and service.
Susmita Nag, marketing head at Fenesta, elaborated on the campaign's significance, saying, "At Fenesta, our journey has been driven by a relentless pursuit of delivering industry-leading quality, service, and performance. Through the #FineFinerFenesta campaign, we've replaced 'Finest' with 'Fenesta' to reinforce our commitment to ensuring the best pre- and post-sales experiences. Fenesta embodies the art of making choices that assure lasting satisfaction and elevate the standard of living for our customers."
The campaign is set to launch across different media platforms, marking a milestone in Fenesta's ongoing quest to redefine the industry's standards. In the past 21 years, the brand has been committed to delivering high-quality, innovative, and sustainable solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers.