Fenty Beauty by Rihanna arrives at Nykaa, bringing inclusive beauty to India

Nykaa, a beauty and fashion destination, welcomes Fenty Beauty to the country. Making its debut on the Nykaa Cross-Border Store on March 7, 2024, Fenty Beauty will bring a curated and accessible selection from Rihanna’s beauty brand.
Nykaa will offer a line-up of Fenty Beauty’s best-selling products, including the iconic Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and much more.
“Fenty Beauty was created so that people everywhere would be included. Expanding to India is so exciting because the more people that can feel beautiful, recognised and EMPOWERED, no matter their ethnicity, culture, skin tone or style the better.”– Rihanna.
"We are thrilled to begin our partnership with one of the most innovative and disruptive beauty brands in the world, Fenty Beauty. The brand's ethos of diversity and inclusivity are a perfect fit for Nykaa's mission of democratising beauty for all Indians. We look forward to working closely with Fenty Beauty to bring the best of global beauty into our consumers' hearts and homes" said Anchit Nayar, executive director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty.
When Rihanna developed her global makeup brand in 2017, Fenty Beauty launched with a vision of inclusivity and global reach at its core. With this latest expansion, Fenty Beauty will become even more accessible to consumers at Nykaa’s Cross Border Store.
Fenty Beauty offers a range of products designed with Rihanna’s vision of making sure people everywhere feel represented, with a focus on traditionally hard-to-match skin tones, formulas that work for all skin types, textures that love to be layered, and universal shades for all to enjoy.
Fenty Beauty aims to redefine the rules with light-as-air formulas that love to be layered, in a global line-up of shades designed for all. The complexion-focused product assortment was developed to work together and provide everyone with Rihanna’s real-life method for killer radiance, the Fenty Face. The Fenty Face is Rihanna’s secret to radiance - an approach to makeup artistry that has been tested backstage, on stage and in real life by Rihanna.
Fenty Beauty can be ordered from the Nykaa app via the Cross Border Store. Orders will be delivered directly to consumers within 5-7 days, post successful photo ID and address proof verification, without worrying about additional customs duties. A shipping fee of Rs 500 is applicable on all Cross Border orders.