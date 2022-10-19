Ferns N Petals launches a digital film #DiwaliRishtonWali

Conceptualized in-house the ad captures a man in his early 30s and his wife busy decking their home for Diwali. The protagonist chances upon an old abandoned cardboard box filled with souvenirs dating back to his school days. Immediately the flood gates of memory open taking him down a nostalgia induced journey, of times spent with his dear school friend, his bosom buddy. As the day progresses memories come gushing back as he recollects those special moments shared with his friend. Memories that are strewn across dusty old photographs, in the aroma of freshly made ladoos, in the flickering lights of diyas. His heart yearns for the magical time spent with his chum and a realization dawns upon him that friends are truly life’s treasure. The closing frame takes to an isolated cottage in a remote location on the night of Diwali where the friend dwells who is pleasantly surprised when the doorbell rings and an FNP delivery man, hands him an FNP gift box. In a bid to revive a forgotten yet unsullied bond the main character has the express delivery service by FNP and has sent his long lost friend a delectable gift hamper wrapped in emotions.