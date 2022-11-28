Ferns N Petals launches a new holiday season campaign featuring Mithila Palkar & The Great Khali

Sai Tota, head digital marketing FNP commented "With more than 8 million happy customers, FNP has been the market leader for more than 2 decades in gifting. We felt it was time to talk about what's great about gifting on FNP - the ideal place to buy & send flowers, cakes, gift hampers, and personalised gifts and much more to your loved ones. The 3 film campaign aims to establish our main propositions that make millions of consumers come to us every year. After all, some special relationships need a special touch.”

Azazul Haque, CCO, Media.Monks who conceptualised the campaign said, “The brief was to establish FNP as a premium gifting brand with emphasis on what sets us apart from any other player in the gifting category. Like showcasing an array of exotic and unique flowers and bouquets, range of premium gifts beyond flowers and mid night delivery which no other gifting brand offers. Special offerings for special (Khaas) relationships was the idea that excited everyone in the team. Then to make sure the campaign stands out in the clutter we thought the special friendship between The Great Khali and Mithila will not just catch everyone's attention but will also be very endearing. FNP is all about strengthening such endearing special relationships.”