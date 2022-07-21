Ferns N Petals launches a new Rakshabandhan campaign featuring Adah Sharma

He further adds “While we have launched Sneh Rakhi in 2021 as the first ever Rakhi brand in India, the primary purpose of this year's campaign is to communicate that anyone who protects us (raksha) are like our siblings. We also wanted to emphasize on the experience of sending a rakhi to the brother – rakhi wrapped in sister's love, rakhi encased in our Sneh boxes and not just random items delivered in brown box(es). While this campaign is going to be digital first, we are also launching it in countries like the USA, Canada & UAE targeting the overseas Indian community. Sneh Rakni is now available in 70+ countries. We have also made arrangements to make last minute/same day delivery in over 20 cities outside India"