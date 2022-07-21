Ferns N Petals launches a new Rakshabandhan campaign featuring Adah Sharma

The ad captures selfless moments of pure goodness between 2 unrelated people captures moments of protection and affection.
Gifting giant Ferns N Petals (FNP), rolls out a new brand film on the occasion of Rakshabandhan featuring actor Adah Sharma. The campaign has been launched across multiple digital platforms in India and top NRI countries viz USA, Canada & UAE. The 60 seconds brand film which presents India’s first ever Rakhi brand Sneh by FNP has also hit the screens of 1000 multiplexes across 20 cities.
Inspired by tales of beautiful bonds that are forged in everyday life that goes beyond families, friends and acquaintances, the wholesome ad captures an unspoken treaty of protection, a silent promise that exists between Adah who is a working woman and her auto bhaiyya who ensures she reaches home safely every night after the office hours. In life we tend to develop close ties with people who were never part of our growing up years, not familiar with our personalities. Yet these people have their own special ways to protect us, lend a helping hand, support us silently. To celebrate such cherished bonds that amplifies goodness of human hearts FNP presents Sneh Rakhi a thread of love which is carefully crafted to depict the intricacies of such relationships that transcend family ties. After all at FNP, emotions get gift wrapped.
Speaking on the association, actor Adah Sharma said “I am delighted to partner with FNP for the Sneh Rakhi Campaign. The campaign is close to my heart as it highlights a meaningful bond between 2 people. A bond which is very special to most of us and surpasses all societal labels”
Sneh which is the homegrown Rakhi brand by FNP is at the centre of the narrative and highlights the emotions and sentiments around gifting.
Sai Thota, head of digital marketing FNP comments, “India's first Rakhi brand Sneh by FNP is a worthwhile effort to touch upon the beautiful occasion of Rakshabandhan, which celebrates every sibling duo. In our latest campaign the talented Adah Sharma plays her part with elan. The kaarigars of FNP have designed a beautiful box of Sneh for every generation of siblings, who wish to celebrate this festival differently this year”
He further adds “While we have launched Sneh Rakhi in 2021 as the first ever Rakhi brand in India, the primary purpose of this year's campaign is to communicate that anyone who protects us (raksha) are like our siblings. We also wanted to emphasize on the experience of sending a rakhi to the brother – rakhi wrapped in sister's love, rakhi encased in our Sneh boxes and not just random items delivered in brown box(es). While this campaign is going to be digital first, we are also launching it in countries like the USA, Canada & UAE targeting the overseas Indian community. Sneh Rakni is now available in 70+ countries. We have also made arrangements to make last minute/same day delivery in over 20 cities outside India"
The bond of affection which the campaign film portrays can grow between anyone - a colleague, the watchman, your regular cabbie, the paratha stall owner or with someone we share a ride.
Azaz Haque, chief content officer, Media, Monks India said “FnP will always stand for making gifting special, especially when you are celebrating special relationships. Rakhi celebrates a special bond between a sister and a brother, a special bond of care and protection. The film narrates this relationship which can develop between anyone, even if it's not relationship by blood. It conveys the message that special occasions, special relationships deserves a special gift. Which is FnP”