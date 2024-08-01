Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments announce brand films with Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan

Ferrero Rocher Moments - The brand reinstates its ideology of #MaketheMmmmomentPerfect. The heart-warming digital film opens with Actor Sara Ali Khan searching for her phone charger in her room. Little does she know that her brother Ibrahim has playfully hidden it and left a surprise for her. When Sara finally discovers her charger, she also finds a delightful box of Ferrero Rocher Moments alongside a heartwarming note that reads, Happy Raksha Bandhan, Behna! - Love, Ibrahim. Smilingly, she then expresses her love for her sibling and how these small moments of joy make their bond perfect.