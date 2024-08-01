Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments announce brand films with Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Both brand films 'Light Up Your Rakshabandhan' and #MaketheMmmmomentperfect, will be leveraged across social and digital platforms.
As the festival of Rakshabandhan approaches, Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments has announced special brand films dedicated to cherish the bond of love between siblings.
Featuring endorsers Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan respectively, the campaigns aim at fortifying the positioning of Ferrero Rocher as a premium praline and Ferrero Rocher Moments as an everyday gifting option, that adds an extra sparkle to brighten up consumers' lives.
Rakshabandhan, a festival that symbolises the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, holds a special place in Indian culture. It is a time, when siblings express their love and affection through tying of a Rakhi and the exchange of gifts, thus capturing perfect and priceless moments.
Ferrero Rocher film – Actor Hrithik Roshan is seen wrapping a box of chocolates and shares how his sister is best at gifting, but for a change he would like to surprise her with a box of Ferrero Rocher. He further elaborates how the Roshans love Rocher (while popping a praline), the delicious hazelnut chocolate that is truly the finest.
Ferrero Rocher Moments - The brand reinstates its ideology of #MaketheMmmmomentPerfect. The heart-warming digital film opens with Actor Sara Ali Khan searching for her phone charger in her room. Little does she know that her brother Ibrahim has playfully hidden it and left a surprise for her. When Sara finally discovers her charger, she also finds a delightful box of Ferrero Rocher Moments alongside a heartwarming note that reads, Happy Raksha Bandhan, Behna! - Love, Ibrahim. Smilingly, she then expresses her love for her sibling and how these small moments of joy make their bond perfect.
Speaking on the campaign films, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pralines, Ferrero India said, “Rakshabandhan is a time to celebrate the unconditional bond between siblings, and we are thrilled to be a part of these heartfelt moments with our consumers. Both our brand films aim to evoke nostalgia and showcase the joy of gifting with Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments”.
