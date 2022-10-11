Ferrero Rocher launches Diwali campaigns with Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan

#GoldenDiwali campaign features Hrithik Roshan in the digital videos and Sara Ali Khan stars in #MakeDiwaliMomentsPerfect campaign for Ferrero Rocher Moments.
Ferrero Rocher has released two different Diwali campaigns with Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali khan. #GoldenDiwali campaign features Hrithik Roshan in the digital videos and Sara Ali Khan stars in #MakeDiwaliMomentsPerfect campaign for Ferrero Rocher Moments.
To further strengthen their brand recall amongst consumers, #GoldenDiwali ad will be promoting Ferrero Rocher across the digital space. The ethos of the brand resonates with the golden festival of Diwali as the campaign aims to establish Ferrero Rocher as the perfect choice for consumers to gift a Golden Diwali to their precious ones.
Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “Ever since we have introduced Ferrero Rocher, a lovingly crafted chocolate speciality in India, it has witnessed an exponential growth by offering consumers an indulgent experience through high quality ingredients. We believe that our digital campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan will help in leveraging the premium imagery that Hrithik Roshan carries and further strengthening our positioning of a premium brand which revolves around style and elegance.
‘Ferrero Rocher Moments’ an affordable premium gifting brand by Ferrero India, has released a digital ad film featuring Sara Ali Khan for their upcoming digital Diwali campaign #MakeDiwaliMomentsPerfect, which is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms and emphasize reuniting with loved ones and making every moment perfect.
An integrated digital campaign aims to bring alive the small yet perfect moments that we cherish with our family and friends during Diwali. The campaign highlights on the importance of choosing that perfect gift for your loved ones in your life and making it a memorable festival of lights for them. The digital film ends by positioning Ferrero Rocher Moments as a gift that not only brings extra sparkle to the festivities but also makes the moments perfect. Zen
Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “Diwali festival is one of the biggest celebrations in India with people uniting with their loved ones, finding the perfect gift, and creating special moments of joy. Ferrero Rocher Moments a premium affordable brand and offers great taste and enjoyment which can be a perfect gift one is looking for their friends and families. This new marketing campaign with the ad featuring Sara Ali Khan is innovatively designed especially for the Indian consumers to bring alive these precious and unforgettable moments with their loved ones.