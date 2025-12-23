Ferrero Rocher launches year-end digital film with Hrithik Roshan

Ferrero India has launched a new digital film ahead of the year-end festive period, featuring actor Hrithik Roshan. The film focuses on intimate celebrations and shared moments, positioning the brand within home-based gatherings rather than large-scale festivities.

Set around a close-knit year-end soirée, the narrative follows a group of friends preparing a quiet celebration marked by simple décor and warm lighting. The arrival of Hrithik Roshan introduces the presence of Ferrero Rocher, with the visual tone shifting towards gold accents and softer hues, reflecting the brand’s established visual identity.

The film uses a series of visual transitions to depict how the gathering evolves over the course of the evening, including scenes around a poolside setting and a central dessert arrangement featuring Ferrero Rocher. The storyline highlights moments of conversation, gifting and shared indulgence as the group marks the close of the year.

Hrithik Roshan appears as a guest at the gathering, with the product presented as part of the evening’s exchange rather than the focal point of the narrative. The film avoids dialogue-heavy storytelling, relying instead on visual cues to communicate mood and setting.

Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Ferrero India Subcontinent, said: "The year-end season invites us to cherish the joys and connections we have celebrated through the year, while embracing the promise of new golden occasions ahead. In our new film, each of us has the power to make shared occasions even more opulent with the golden touch of Ferrero Rocher."

The campaign will run digitally during the year-end period and forms part of the brand’s broader festive communication strategy.