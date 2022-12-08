Ferrero Rocher Moments releases a new digital ad featuring Sara Ali Khan

#MakeEveryMomentPerfect is a digital campaign that will be leveragedacross social & digital platforms.
Ferrero Rocher Moments by Ferrero India, has released a new ad film featuring film actor Sara Ali Khan for their upcoming digital christmas and new year campaign #MakeEveryMomentPerfect.
This digital campaign aims to portray a sense of happiness and joy, during the festive season of christmas and new year.
In the new digital film, Sara Ali Khan shows us her “Nice List” that has names of all the people she has spent special moments with during this year and to whom she plans to gift something memorable for Christmas. Sara shows us how Ferrero Rocher Moments as an everyday gifting brand, can make even simple moments perfect for your loved ones on Christmas and New Year by surprising them with a new delightful multisensorial taste experience. She then unwraps Ferrero Rocher Moments and relishes the product with an exquisitely hazelnut creamy filling inside a crunchy shell covered by ,crunchy cocoa sprinkles. It gives the best multi-sensorial experience. The digital film ends by positioning Ferrero Rocher Moments as a gift that not only brings extra sparkle to the festivities but also makes the special moments perfect.
The campaign builds on the premise of connecting with loved ones and creating perfect memories.
Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, pralines, Ferrero India said “Christmas fills the air with happiness and excitement for the coming year, so this is a novel way of thanking everyone who has contributed to your memorable moments during the year by doing something special for them. Ferrero Rocher Moments is a premium affordable brand that offers great taste and enjoyment which can be a perfect gift that one is looking for their friends and family. This new marketing campaign featuring Sara Ali Khan is innovatively designed, to bring alive these precious and unforgettable moments with their loved ones for the New Year.”
Manufactured at Ferrero state-of-art plant at Baramati, near Pune, almost 60% of raw materials for Ferrero Rocher Moments is sourced locally. Ferrero Rocher Moments comes in easy-to-share premium gifting pack and is crafted to make the brand relevant not only during festivals but to celebrate everyday occasions.