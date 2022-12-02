Ferrero Rocher rolls out its Christmas campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan in its latest digital video

The new digital film opens with Hrithik reminiscing about his past Christmas parties with his family. He is sitting inside his house that is decked up with Christmas decorations. He talks about how everyone knows how he and his family loves Christmas and how they celebrate it by becoming each other’s secret Santa. Filling the room with his favorite Ferrero Rocher is how Hrithik plans to surprise his family because the ‘Roshans love Rocher’. He is, then, seen indulging in the taste of Ferrero Rocher, thanks to the presence of hazelnuts, and ends by wishing everyone a joyous #GoldenChristmas with Ferrero Rocher.