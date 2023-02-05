Ferrero ropes in Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador for Nutella

Ranveer Singh will be seen in all the campaigns for the brand and also on “World Nutella Day” which will be celebrated on February 5.
The chocolate brand Ferrero has appointed Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador for their popular hazelnut cocoa spread brand Nutella. He will be the brand endorser for the Indian market.
The company made the announcement in collaboration with the pan-India star Ranveer Singh’s social pages through an entertaining video, where the actor is seen engaging in a rapid-fire round on ‘what comes to my mind when….’ and proclaims his love for the brand.
Nutella in India is also doing an online limited-edition Nutella jar featuring Ranveer Singh on the label as a giveaway to fans of Nutella and the star. Interestingly, the jar is packaged in a box which when scanned under a curated Instagram AR lens, triggers the actor in an augmented reality avatar on top of the box and is seen delivering a special message on this collaboration.
By coming on board as a brand representative for India, the superstar will promote the Nutella brand across digital and offline marketing channels as well as be an active part of their various campaigns.
Speaking on the collaboration, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Nutella® brands, Ferrero India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are delighted to have Ranveer Singh onboard as our brand endorser for India market. His personality exemplifies energy which is in absolute sync with the brand’s ethos. This, combined with his famous love for Nutella makes this announcement even more exciting for us. Leveraging the actors strong connect with our consumers, we have a lot of exciting engagements lined up with Nutella.”
Brand endorser Ranveer Singh commented, “I am excited to announce my association with Nutella. Nutella has always held a special place in my heart. I’ve been a fan ever since I was a child and my love for it has only grown over the years. I am stoked to be part of the Nutella journey in India and help bring alive their vision of making tasty breakfast and desserts.”
Ranveer Singh will be seen in an exciting campaign for the brand’s famous “World Nutella Day” celebrated all over the world on 5th February for the India market.