Festive season set to bring in 20-30% of the years’ ad spends

After losing two festive seasons to Covid19 and its related restrictions, India will once again be freely celebrating its festivals this year. And celebrations in India are incomplete without the splurging involved, whether it be for food, clothes, decor or outings. It is this period that the advertising industry is optimistically waiting for. Especially this year, when it almost feels like it is back to the pre-pandemic normal. The season is expected to bring in at least 20-30% of the year’s ad spends.