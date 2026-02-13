Fevicol Shoefix’s ‘Jodi Salamat Rahe’ adds humour to V-Day

Pidilite’s Fevicol Shoefix has rolled out a Valentine’s Day campaign titled ‘Jodi Salamat Rahe’, built around a humorous take on relationships — including those between a pair of shoes.

The film uses a 90s Bollywood-inspired treatment, complete with melodrama and nostalgia, to draw a parallel between romantic couples and everyday footwear. The narrative highlights how a broken shoe can render an entire pair unusable, positioning the adhesive as a quick fix. Blinkit also appears in the storyline as part of the contemporary setting.

Sandeep Tanwani, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries, said: “With ‘Jodi Salamat Rahe’, we want to highlight a simple truth that when one shoe breaks, the entire pair pays the price. Fevicol Shoefix is made exactly for such everyday moments, giving today’s fast-paced, DIY-lovers a quick and durable fix. This campaign leverages the 90s Bollywood codes to make it a fun, playful execution while showcasing a unique, smart and modern solution using the unique Fevicol humorous style.”

Anurag Agnihotri, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (West), said: “In the 90s, love wasn’t disposable. Jodis were fought for, not replaced. That cultural instinct felt right for Fevicol Shoefix. For decades, Fevicol has celebrated bonds that last, and this film simply carries that legacy forward. By borrowing the grammar of classic Bollywood romance and applying it to a humble shoe jodi, we turned a functional fix into something warm, nostalgic and unmistakably Fevicol.”

The campaign has been released across digital and social platforms, with additional outdoor visibility in Mumbai.