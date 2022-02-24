Fevicol, Swiggy, Dunzo’s social posts play on Instagram’s recent feature update

The quick share feature helps users to DM frequent contacts in a click, using the send arrow button.
Social media giant Instagram has added a new feature to its platform. It enables the user to directly share their Reels, images and videos with those friends they often share content with. The feature is integrated into the send button present below each post.
It enables users to share content faster over a direct message (DM). When a users tap on and holds the send (arrow) button, they can see four of their recent DM profiles. Users can send the posts (DMs) by dragging and releasing the finger on the profile icon.
Many brands, including Fevicol, BookMyShow, Dunzo, Pass Pass Pulse and Swiggy, have made interesting social media posts by capitalising on this new update.