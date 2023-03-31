Fevicol unveils a quirky campaign by deploying human OOH

Ogilvy conceptualised and executed this campaign.
Fevicol, being an ambassador of quirky thinking, took a crack at this strange problem at Kila Raipur Rural Sports festival. It's a Ludhiana-based annual sports event, where literally truck loads of people gather to witness a fair that holds desi Indian sports and games that are steeped in Indian culture. And as usual, the fight for seats at the venue is quite a sport in itself. So, Fevicol deployed several human OOH within the spectators to lend an out-of-the-box solution to this problem. How? With Fevicol's very own brand promise - The ultimate bond.
“India is a land of unique, unimaginable jugaad. So, we chose to address a very human problem with a jugaad-led innovation and a touch of Fevicol's quirky tonality. We hope this piece will strike a chord with our consumers,” says Talha Bin Mohsin, executive creative director, Ogilvy Mumbai.
