Fevicol unveils a quirky campaign by deploying human OOH

Fevicol, being an ambassador of quirky thinking, took a crack at this strange problem at Kila Raipur Rural Sports festival. It's a Ludhiana-based annual sports event, where literally truck loads of people gather to witness a fair that holds desi Indian sports and games that are steeped in Indian culture. And as usual, the fight for seats at the venue is quite a sport in itself. So, Fevicol deployed several human OOH within the spectators to lend an out-of-the-box solution to this problem. How? With Fevicol's very own brand promise - The ultimate bond.