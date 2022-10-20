Fibe awards its digital mandate to Blink Digital

Talking about the association, Rikki Agarwal, co-founder and COO of Blink Digital, said, “We have associated with Fibe to create a digital marketing strategy which will help them to connect better with their target audience. At Blink we always look forward to creating a seamless yet unique experience for our clients, while staying true to the brand message. We have used the best marketing tools in nurturing social media for brands in India and across borders. We are looking forward to boosting engagement for Fibe showcasing its legacy to the right audience at the right time through various social media channels”