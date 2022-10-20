Fibe awards its digital mandate to Blink Digital

The agency will now be in charge of digital strategy, ideation, and execution of the digital launch for Fibe.
Blink Digital, the globally acclaimed independent digital agency, has been awarded the digital marketing mandate for Fibe. Specializing in blending deep digital insights and ideating plans, Blink Digital helps brands grow to their full potential. The agency will now be in charge of digital strategy, ideation, and execution of the digital launch for Fibe, previously EarlySalary. Conceptualized by Blink Digital, the campaign: Fibe — Aapke Paise Wali Vibe targets how it is a quick and hassle-free application process as well as the ease at which its customers can avail of its services.
The campaign focuses on positioning Fibe as the alternative to the idea that getting a loan is difficult and involves a drawn-out process. Fibe has been positioned as a helpful credit provider that offers loans tailored to everyone's needs without a complicated application process or many questions about how to use the loan. This is a year-long association/partnership which was established after a competitive multi-agency pitch.
The agency will assist the brand in staying ahead of the curve regarding social media engagement. Their new campaign ideated for Fibe gives a fresh outlook to consumer lending in the financial landscape. This partnership will work towards establishing the brand as a go-to solution for all the financial needs of young Indians and provide them with a hassle-free experience.
Talking about the association, Rikki Agarwal, co-founder and COO of Blink Digital, said, “We have associated with Fibe to create a digital marketing strategy which will help them to connect better with their target audience. At Blink we always look forward to creating a seamless yet unique experience for our clients, while staying true to the brand message. We have used the best marketing tools in nurturing social media for brands in India and across borders. We are looking forward to boosting engagement for Fibe showcasing its legacy to the right audience at the right time through various social media channels”
“We are delighted to associate with Blink Digital for our social media management. We look forward to working with their skillful team and are assertive that the digital agency will position our properties to our highest expectations” said Mr. Sudesh Shetty, Founding Member and Director – Marketing, Fibe.