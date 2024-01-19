Fibe's #BasBahane campaign reminds individuals to seize every plan without financial worries

The campaign film showcases the excuses one makes to often escape from fulfilling their plans involving money.
Fibe, a consumer lending app, recognized the challenges that festivities and year-end parties pose on finances, leaving individuals to conjure up excuses and appear like reluctant partygoer.
The #BasBahane campaign aims to enhance brand recall for Fibe among individuals, reminding them of the instant personal loan offerings they can access and not back out of any plans due to financial crunch.
As part of the campaign, it has collaborated with Swiggy Instamart to deliver ‘Ab Tak Chappan: The Bahana Guide’ along with every order by individuals across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR, Pune and Chandigarh.
The handbook comprises 56 creative excuses to avoid plans and trips with friends. In order to encourage users to participate in the campaign, Fibe will give a lucrative cash prize to an individual who makes the most creative 57th excuse and shares it on social media.
Besides that, it has also collaborated with over 25 digital influencers to amplify this campaign further.
Sudesh Shetty, founding member and head of marketing, said, “#BasBahane is not just a campaign; it is a journey where financial empowerment meets creativity. This is yet another out-of-the-box campaign to remind individuals that with Fibe’s instant personal loans, they can say ‘yes’ to every plan without holding back.”