Fido Dido is back again for its annual 7UP spot

Naseeb Puri, marketing director, flavors (7UP and Mirinda), PepsiCo India, said, “Life is a series of many curveballs, but taking these googlies head-on and flipping them to one’s advantage with wit and fresh thinking is what determines who wins at the end. This is exactly what 7UP’s philosophy is all about - inspiring youth to ‘Think Fresh” and use their wit to effortlessly tackle challenging situations.”