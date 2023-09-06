FILA appoints Hailey Bieber as global ambassador

The new campaign was shot by Renell Medrano and styled by Hailey and Dani Michele. Hailey is seen in a range of styles from the F-Box Anniversary Collection, the brand’s new global assortment of women’s and men’s apparel. The imagery spotlights the versatility of the updated fashions, with designs to take wearers from court-to-street. The tennis-inspired pieces such as polo shirts, track suits, jackets, and crewnecks blend archival elements with a contemporary update. Select styles are adorned with a tennis racquet graphic print and classic stripes, primarily in the brand’s signature red, white and navy hues. Reilly is also featured in the new campaign, wearing a range of men’s matching sets.