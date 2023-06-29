FILA celebrates its 50th anniversary with the campaign 'Numbers are Just Numbers without Love'

The digital film recounts a series of such stories to bring the endearing campaign message to life. Like the historic event when Soldini selflessly abandoned his solo round-the-world race to rescue Isabelle Autisser who was shipwrecked in the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, an act of compassion that exemplified how FILA’s champions embody values such as courage, empathy, and solidarity. Or when FILA recognized and highlighted the environmental efforts associated with Reinhold Messner’s mountain ascents – an authentic demonstration towards sustainability and conscious practices. By using their voices, the campaign instills a bold message and closes on a thought-provoking note- “And what are 50 years of performance without love?” alluding to the brand’s journey in the world of sports.