FILA reimagines traditional country club scene as “Bellissimo Country Club” in new spot

The campaign is developed in partnership with creative agency, Sid Lee.
FILA, a global sports brand, introduces its new brand campaign Bellissimo developed in partnership with creative agency, Sid Lee. The campaign, reimagines the traditional country club scene as the “Bellissimo Country Club” – a place in which anyone and everyone is invited to indulge in la vita bella via a meravigliosa mix of sport and play.
The campaign is based on the insight that young consumers want to work hard towards success, but also want to indulge in and enjoy life at the same time.
The hero spot follows a pizza delivery driver, whizzing through a bustling country club where patrons are engaging in a hard-fought tennis match, enjoying a round of golf, or a dip in the pool— all while sporting FILA’s latest collection.
“Bellissimo” is the first work to launch under FILA’s new brand purpose via the Bellissimo Country Club platform, a visual and physical space that brings the spirit of FILA to life.
Sid Lee worked with FILA to reintroduce the brand, reset brand perception, and reignite brand love. It was important from the start to welcome people into the world of FILA, one that combines high performance with a ‘zest for life’, celebrating both grit and grace in a beautiful way.
The creative is focused on the brand’s new Casa Fila collection, an elevated assortment that reworked Fila classics, such as the BB1 Polo shirt, now offered in performance materials.
A 360° campaign, Bellissimo will live across numerous channels including organic and paid social, connected TV, out of home (digital, traditional, and guerilla), publishing partnerships and activations, online video, programmatic, high impact display and influencers/creators.
“FILA is for people who want to indulge in, and enjoy, life. Our new campaign, Bellissimo, is an invitation to live life to fullest on and off the court,” said Emily Maxey, senior vice president marketing, Fila Holdings Corp. “After meeting Sid Lee’s team, working with them was a unanimous decision. We knew they truly understood the vision for our brand and were able to translate that into a beautifully authentic campaign.”
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the team at FILA to reintroduce the DNA of the brand,” said Tom Ramsden, chief executive officer, Sid Lee. “Turning to FILA’s Italian roots, the new brand campaign presents the FILA view on what is Bellissimo– when sport performance, style, determination and fun come together.”