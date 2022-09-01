Filo launches its first brand campaign ‘Ask Filo’

The campaign is a creative attempt to showcase that in weaker moments of a student's self-study time, Filo, like a friend, is always there 24*7, helping them overcome every learning obstacle. The three films are based in three different settings that almost every student finds himself in: school, tuition, and home. Set in a school classroom, the first film depicts a state of utter chaos felt by a student during math class, where he is not able to process the crucial concept and loses track of the entire session. In the second film, the hesitant student in the coaching class is not able to get her question answered by the teacher. In the last film, the student is at home trying to self-study and feels very vulnerable. From simply not getting what's being taught to hesitation in asking questions to feeling helpless when alone - the films manage to cover a range of underlying emotions like reduced confidence, feeling lost, and hopelessness - aspects that every student undergoes in their journey and then showcases how Filo can help them find their way back.