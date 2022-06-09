Filter Coffee Co. bags digital media mandate for Vanity Wagon

Filter Coffee Co. will now be in charge of designing and managing Vanity Wagon's digital and social media communications.
Filter Coffee Co. is pleased to announce the addition of Vanity Wagon - India's first Clean Beauty Marketplace, to its growing portfolio of notable brands. Vanity Wagon is a platform that introduces people to the safest, most effective, genuine, and non-toxic beauty and personal care products. The brand has a strong vision to replace regular off-the-shelf products with Natural & Organic alternatives that are safe for one’s skin and the environment.
“The agency’s strategy to achieve desired objectives by creating great thumb-stopping content makes this association one of its kind. We look forward to effective campaigns for our brand to achieve the desired output that makes a difference,” said Prateek Ruhail - co-founder & CEO, of Vanity Wagon.
Anuja Deora, founder, Filter Coffee Co., added, "We are thrilled to be entering into a partnership with Vanity Wagon, which operates across multiple verticals to pave the way for relevant, compelling, and customized concepts to connect with its target audience. To elevate our association, we'll use a tailored and upbeat content marketing approach backed by our robust production capabilities to ensure the brand is on top of the latest digital trends."
Continuing a long tradition of driving digital communication while being closely associated with some of the leading brands across categories including Olay and Herbal Essences (P&G India), Nykaa, Kiehl's, Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals, Kérastase, and Biolage (L'Oreal India), Starbucks, Japanese beauty brand Bioré, Nature’s Basket, Yakult, and Protinex & Aptagrow (Danone India), Benefit Cosmetics, L'Occitane, and many more, team Filter Coffee Co. is excited to expand its client portfolio.
Filter Coffee Co. will now be in charge of designing and managing Vanity Wagon's digital and social media communications while curating custom-tailored strategies that are ‘on-brand’ and ‘on-trend’.