Filter Coffee Co. bags the social media mandate of The Beauty Co.

The Beauty Co. is an established skincare label, having a vast portfolio of products within four main categories – Hair, Body, Skin, and Oral. It provides the perfect pampering kits for today’s modern women and men. All these products are carefully and mindfully crafted to suit everyone’s needs. Made from natural ingredients, these products are pure, gentle, no-fuss-easy-to-use in their dressing room and sometimes even on the go!