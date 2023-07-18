Filter Coffee Co wins digital mandate for SEREKO

Malvika Jain, founder & CEO of SEREKO, expresses her excitement about the launch of their brand, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce SEREKO, India's first Psychodermatology skincare brand. Our mission is to revolutionize the skincare industry by integrating the power of the mind into the healing process. With our innovative products and cutting-edge formulations, we aim to deliver transformative results, enabling individuals to unlock their true beauty potential."