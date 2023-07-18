Filter Coffee Co wins digital mandate for SEREKO

Filter Coffee Co, a leading digital marketing agency, proudly announces its latest partnership with SEREKO, a trailblazing brand in the field of Psychodermatology. SEREKO offers innovative solutions that not only heal the skin but also nurture the mind, revolutionizing the skincare industry with its holistic approach to radiant and healthy skin.
Malvika Jain, founder & CEO of SEREKO, expresses her excitement about the launch of their brand, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce SEREKO, India's first Psychodermatology skincare brand. Our mission is to revolutionize the skincare industry by integrating the power of the mind into the healing process. With our innovative products and cutting-edge formulations, we aim to deliver transformative results, enabling individuals to unlock their true beauty potential."
SEREKO's product range includes the groundbreaking NeuroCalm (S) and NeuroCalm (I), available in topical and ingestible forms. These meticulously crafted formulations harness the anti-stress and anti-anxiety properties of natural ingredients, providing a holistic approach to skincare that transcends surface-level concerns. By soothing the mind, SEREKO products pave the way for sustainable healing, offering a truly transformative experience for those seeking genuine beauty and overall well-being.
"We are honoured to collaborate with SEREKO, an industry pioneer in Psychodermatology," says Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder of Filter Coffee Co. "Through our strategic partnership, we aim to leverage our expertise in digital marketing to amplify SEREKO's brand presence and empower individuals to embrace a holistic approach to skincare."