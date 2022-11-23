Filter Coffee Co. wins digital media mandate for Cetaphil

The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.
Filter coffee co. has won the digital media mandate for Cetaphil, a brand offering the finest science-backed skincare solutions with products formulated with key active ingredients to treat a range of skin concerns.
The mandate aims at developing a firm strategic approach for the brand across digital platforms while including engaging content and creativity to expand overall awareness and create a unique and authentic brand voice.
The duties were awarded to Filter Coffee Co., following a multi-agency pitch and the account will be handled by the agency's Mumbai office located at Worli.
Suni Nat, head - ecommerce & digital, Cetaphil, said, “We were on the lookout for a team that would thoroughly grasp our authentic brand voice. Looking forward to the strategic and innovative ideas Filter Coffee Co. has to offer.”
Commenting on the win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, CEO, and Founder of Filter Coffee Co. said, “We look forward to strengthening Cetaphil’s digital presence, with a brand of such scale, and the legacy it’s very important to have the right kind of strategies and expertise. As Filter Coffee Co., is driven by next-generation technologies and solely focuses on its client's business growth, we look forward to this partnership."
As a full-service digital agency with expertise in social media strategy and management along with creative content production, influencer marketing, E-Commerce, media and performance marketing, and PR.
In the last 7 years, Filter Coffee Co. has been fortunate to drive digital and integrated communication for some of the finest brands such as Loreal, Danone India, Starbucks, and Nykaa, and with the approach of helping them power up their vision.
Filter Coffee Co. continues to add value to its clients and assist them in growing consistently across all business platforms with a hands-on approach.
They recently announced the launch of their new Mumbai-based production studio, a creative space offering end-to-end solutions to clients for content production that is in sync with global trends, and thoughtfully planned shoots that complement the voice of brands.