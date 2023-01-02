Filter Coffee Co., wins digital media mandate for Dr. G

The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.
Filter coffee co. has won the digital media mandate for Dr. G - The Skincare Specialist, a brand offering the finest science-backed luxury skincare solutions backed by over a decade of dermatology expertise and on-ground practice to treat a range of skin concerns.
The mandate aims at developing a firm strategic approach for the brand across digital platforms and PR while including engaging content and creativity to expand overall awareness and create a unique and authentic brand voice.
The duties were awarded to Filter Coffee Co., following a multi-agency pitch, and will be handled by the agency's Mumbai office located at Worli.
Commenting on this association, Geetika Mittal, founder and medical director says, "We were on the lookout for a team that would help us outwit our competitors with strategic, design-driven content. Looking forward to the innovative ideas Filter Coffee Co. has to offer.”
Commenting on the win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, CEO, and founder of Filter Coffee Co. said, “We look forward to strengthening Dr. G’s digital presence, with a brand of such amazing skincare solutions, it’s very important to have the right kind of strategies. As Filter Coffee Co. is driven by next-generation technologies and solely focuses on its client's business growth, we look forward to this partnership."
Being a full-service digital agency with expertise in social media strategy and management along with Content Production, Photoshoots, Performance and influencer marketing, E-Commerce, PR, media, and performance marketing
In the last 7 years, Filter Coffee Co. has been fortunate to drive digital and integrated communication for some of the finest brands such as L’Oreal, Nature's Basket, P&G, Nykaa, Estee Lauder Companies, Plum Goodness, Forest Essentials, Kimirica, Starbucks and so on with the approach of helping them power up their vision.
As Filter Coffee Co. continues to add value to its clients and assist them in growing consistently across all business platforms with a hands-on approach, the launch of their new Mumbai-based production studio, a creative space offering end-to-end solutions to clients for content production that is in sync with global trends, and thoughtfully planned shoots will help to complement the voice of brands.