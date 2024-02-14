FilterCopy and Meesho unveil a modern-day love story with 'Na Tum Jano Na Hum' song

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
'Love by Chance' featuring popular digital faces Ayush Mehra and Anya Singh showcases Meesho's latest #Trendz collection.
Pocket Aces’ short-form content channel FilterCopy and e-commerce marketplace Meesho have collaborated for a special Valentine’s Day music video. Featuring popular digital faces Ayush Mehra and Anya Singh, it tells a unique love story set to Na Tum Jano Na Hum song from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai movie, sung by Lucky Ali.
Ayush and Anya, just two coworkers minding their business, get thrown together by chance when Anya stays back in the office for a late-night work session. This sparks a silent connection, and they start passing notes secretly, like school kids with a crush. Their secret office romance kicks off, sneakily exchanging messages and gifts, all while keeping their identities concealed.
Meesho finds a seamless fit into the narrative. Meesho's #Trendz, a curated collection that embodies the latest fashion trends at affordable prices, steps up to play cupid in their love story. When Ayush decides to surprise Anya with a gift, he turns to the Meesho app for the perfect pick. He scrolls through the app, searching for the special gift. Ayush eagerly hugs the delivery guys while collecting his package. It's a relatable modern-day twist on love, where even shopping for a gift becomes a heartwarming part of their journey.
Commenting on the collaboration, Shreya Agarwal, head, FilterCopy, says, “Valentine's Day holds a special place in the hearts of FilterCopy fans, and every year we try to deliver something new, something magical. Being part of the Saregama ecosystem gives us a massive advantage with music so we knew we had the perfect opportunity to create something unforgettable for the 50 million Indian youth we reach out every week. We decided to craft a modern romance with a tinge of nostalgia, set amidst the hustle of everyday life, unfolding in the most unexpected way. The story, Lucky Ali's iconic voice, and Ayush and Anya's enchanting chemistry will make the audience believe in the magic of love again on this special day. We’re so excited to have Meesho on this journey with us!”