FilterCopy and Meesho unveil a modern-day love story with 'Na Tum Jano Na Hum' song

Commenting on the collaboration, Shreya Agarwal, head, FilterCopy, says, “Valentine's Day holds a special place in the hearts of FilterCopy fans, and every year we try to deliver something new, something magical. Being part of the Saregama ecosystem gives us a massive advantage with music so we knew we had the perfect opportunity to create something unforgettable for the 50 million Indian youth we reach out every week. We decided to craft a modern romance with a tinge of nostalgia, set amidst the hustle of everyday life, unfolding in the most unexpected way. The story, Lucky Ali's iconic voice, and Ayush and Anya's enchanting chemistry will make the audience believe in the magic of love again on this special day. We’re so excited to have Meesho on this journey with us!”