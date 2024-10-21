Finally, Hyundai makes room for all those extra bags in new CNG car

Have you ever been confused about where to store your luggage in the taxi during a trip to the airport before a holiday? With CNG cylinders taking up all the space in the boot of the car, one has to look for alternate solutions. Hyundai Motor India has addressed this issue in its recently launched EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo.

The concept behind Hyundai's new campaign, "Space Bhi. Mileage Bhi," is to highlight the convenience of Hy-CNG Duo technology, which offers the advantages of spacious boot space and excellent fuel efficiency.

The TVC film has a relatable storyline. A bride’s brother is at the railway station to pick up relatives for the wedding. The relative, upon seeing the CNG vehicle, expresses concern and wonders aloud about where they will store their luggage. However, the TVC demonstrates the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo's large boot space and fuel efficiency. The company equips the vehicles with a strategically placed CNG system under the luggage board, maximising boot space and meeting customers' travel needs.

Tarun Garg, whole time director and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, in a press release, “The introduction of Hy-CNG dual-cylinder technology has received very positive customer feedback, with the CNG powertrain’s contribution in the EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS rising to 25% and 20%, respectively. Our latest campaign for the Hy-CNG Duo technology in the EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS highlights the blend of convenience and fuel efficiency that our customers seek. With spacious interiors and advanced technology, these vehicles offer a wonderful driving experience. We shall strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers with eco-friendly, high-performance solutions.”

This multi-channel campaign will be promoted across digital, and social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Designed to boost website visits and video views, the campaign will utilise programmatic platforms to reach in-market of auto enthusiasts, family-focused individuals, and travel affinity audiences.

CNG-powered vehicles accounted for 13% of Hyundai’s total sales in September 2024. The number of CNG vehicles in India has been growing rapidly over the past decade, as CNG is cheaper than petrol and diesel. India sold a total of 552,070 CNG-powered vehicles between January 1 and June 30, 2024, marking a 33% year-on-year increase from the 414,366 units sold during the same period in 2023. CNG-powered passenger vehicles account for the bulk of the CNG industry’s sales at 44 percent.

CNG vehicles are popular in many parts of India, including major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, and Lucknow. These cities have extensive CNG fuelling stations.