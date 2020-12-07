Find love the way you want it, says OkCupid…

… in a new campaign that celebrates love in the way an Indian millennial craves...
Online dating has been one of the beneficiaries of the COVID-induced lockdown, and dating apps have been the biggest profiteers. When India went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic, it meant the end of first dates and meetings. But not for those who are hopeless romantics. Meetings and dates happened, but the only difference: it was all virtual.
Leading online dating app OkCupid has released a campaign called ‘Love is…’ based on insights it has gleaned from user responses to over 3,000 questions. Here are a few snippets:
A large majority are, in fact, hopeful romantics, with 88 per cent men and 87 per cent women wanting to find love, or have love find them.
61 per cent men and 57 per cent women say yes to falling in love with someone they meet online.
When it comes to the kind of relationship they want, 68 per cent don’t even believe that marriage is mandatory for people in love.
72 per cent believe traditional gender roles, such as men being default heads and not househusbands, or women taking care of chores and children or changing names, have no place in their lives.
Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, OkCupid’s campaign has taken these insights to show how each person seeks a different kind of love and they deserve it.
The app has released five short films and a ‘VoxPop’ (A dipstick video of single Indian millennials as they express their honest views of what love means to them).
Anukool Kumar, marketing director, OkCupid India, says, “Love is not one size fits all, and that’s exactly what OkCupid India’s campaign ‘Love is...’ celebrates. The very fact that most singles are being told that they have to choose between a career and love or romance and practicality is archaic to us at OkCupid!”
“This campaign celebrates love in the way that an Indian millennial craves it, breaking away from the cringey unattainable version that has been fed to us for generations. We, at OkCupid, are committed to helping you find your kind of love as we truly believe you deserve it without ever having to settle for less.”
Pallavi Chakravarti, ECD, Taproot Dentsu, Mumbai, adds, “What is love? Now if we knew the right answer to that one, we’d be Gods, not mortals. So together with team OkCupid, we agreed to do the next best thing for our new campaign – acknowledge that there is no one right answer.”
“Our ideas about love, expectations from it, notions of it, all differ from loopy to logical and from idyllic to idealistic. But no matter how one defines love, chances are they’ll find what they’re looking for on this app.”
So, when are you swiping right to choose the kind of love you want?