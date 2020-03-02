Finger Lickin' Good. Isn't that what Indians have been doing for eons?

It's said that actions speak louder than words. That's why this ad says a lot even without saying a word. What sets it apart from any other food commercial is that they have not tried to show how tempting the food is, but the emotion that their food invokes. They have also shown people from different ethnicities and walks of like enjoying the food just as much. Thus proving the age-old saying that there is no bigger love than the love for food. Also KFC, McDonald's and Burger King all are 'finger foods', i.e., they are eaten with hands only around the world. You generally don't have a burger or chicken wings with a fork and spoon, or a fork and knife.