Finolex Pipes asks consumers to use and forget the brand

The witty ads from the campaign drive home the durability and reliability of the brand’s products.
The latest campaign for leading PVC pipes and fittings brand Finolex Pipes urges the consumers to use its products once and then forget the brand.
The campaign ‘Ek baar lagwaiyye aur humara naam bhool jaiyye’ includes a series of witty ads featuring former cricketer Virender Sehwag. The ads drive home the durability and reliability of the brand’s products.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the central campaign idea is that people tend to forget who is behind many things in life that stand the test of time - like Finolex’s long lasting pipes.
Gayatri Prakash Chhabria, manager, strategy and marketing - Finolex Industries, said, "When you have a sound experience with a product, you don’t mull over its existence because it performs its function silently. The campaign stemmed from this simple thought..."
However, ‘durability’ has been the core thought that drives advertising in this product category. Around a year back, Finolex’s rival Birla HIL ran a witty ad campaign on similar lines, keeping the pipes’ 'leak-proof’ nature at the core of the brand's messages.
More recently, Astral Pipes presented itself as India’s most reliable pipe brand in an ad featuring actor Ranveer Singh.