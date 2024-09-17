Finolex Pipes celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi's traditions across generations in new spot

Pradeep Vedula, president of marketing and sales at Finolex Industries, elaborated on the campaign's vision: "Traditions form the bedrock of our society, much like how our pipes form the foundation of modern infrastructure. 'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Parampara Nahi' is our homage to Ganeshotsav's timeless appeal – a festival that bridges generations and cultures. Through this campaign, we aim to ignite a sense of pride in our shared heritage and the values that bind us together."