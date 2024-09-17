Finolex Pipes celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi's traditions across generations in new spot

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Finolex Pipes and Fittings, a pipe manufacturer, has launched a campaign for Ganesh Chaturthi titled Peedhiyan Badlengi, Parampara Nahi (Generations Change, Traditions Don't). This initiative aims to showcase the enduring spirit of Ganeshotsav, highlighting how cherished traditions transcend time and generational shifts across India's diverse cultural landscape.
The campaign features four distinct videos, each narrating a unique regional story of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. It builds on the popular Peedhiyan Badlengi, Pipes Nahi campaign, drawing parallels between Finolex's durable products and India's lasting traditions. All four videos are already live. The campaign encourages viewers to share personal Ganesh Chaturthi stories, fostering community engagement.
By artfully weaving together narratives from various corners of India, the campaign illustrates how Ganesh Chaturthi unites the nation through shared devotion while respecting regional nuances. This approach reinforces Finolex's commitment to understanding and serving India's multifaceted market.
Pradeep Vedula, president of marketing and sales at Finolex Industries, elaborated on the campaign's vision: "Traditions form the bedrock of our society, much like how our pipes form the foundation of modern infrastructure. 'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Parampara Nahi' is our homage to Ganeshotsav's timeless appeal – a festival that bridges generations and cultures. Through this campaign, we aim to ignite a sense of pride in our shared heritage and the values that bind us together."
Finolex invites everyone to participate in this celebration of tradition by watching the series of videos as they're released, sharing personal Ganesh Chaturthi stories and experiences on Finolex's social media platforms, and reflecting on the beauty of traditions that have stood the test of time in their own families and communities.