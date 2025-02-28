Finolex Pipes & Fittings flows into TVF’s Phulera for a new ad campaign

Finolex Pipes & Fittings has partnered with The Viral Fever (TVF) for a brand integration campaign highlighting the durability and reliability of its products. The campaign features characters from TVF’s series set in Phulera, combining entertainment with brand messaging.

The campaign launched with a reel featuring characters Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) and Binod (Ashok Pathak). In the clip, Binod gives a tour of his home, highlighting Finolex CPVC Pipes for their durability.

A second reel, featuring Chandan Roy as Vikas, shows a scene during Damaad Ji’s visit to his in-laws, reinforcing the reliability of Finolex CPVC Pipes. Finolex plans to release seven videos in total. The second video premiered on February 24, 2025, with the third scheduled for February 28, 2025, followed by more in the coming weeks.

“Partnering with TVF allows us to present our brand in an engaging, relatable manner,” said Sumit Bhatia, vice president - marketing and communications at Finolex Pipes & Fittings. “The show’s authenticity aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality, making this collaboration an ideal platform to highlight the strength and longevity of our products.”

The campaign integrates Finolex Pipes & Fittings into everyday scenarios to increase brand visibility. The reels highlight the quality and durability of Finolex products.

Earlier this year, the Panchayat cast was also featured in a Samsung ad campaign, where they promoted the brand’s latest range of products through a series of advertisements.